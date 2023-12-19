More than 40 more opposition MPs including Shashi Tharoor, Dimple Yadav and Manish Tewari suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday. As per the latest updates, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla on Tuesday suspended NCP leader Supriya Sule, Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Md Faisal, Karti Chidambaram, TMC's Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's Danish Ali for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal brought the motion to suspend the members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the members had been suspended for showing placards and that all MPs had agreed that they will not resort to this in the new Parliament building.

BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, asked the government to move the motion for suspension of MPs.

A total of 78 MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended for the remainder of winter session on Monday. Congress' Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala were among the suspended MPs on Monday. The members will remain suspended till a report is submitted by the panel.

The opposition party MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking him during a protest in Parliament.

Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his Phone.

As the House reconvened at noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took note of the incident and said, "The Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable.

