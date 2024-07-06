More trouble for AAP: Delhi L-G VK Saxena approves probe against jailed leader Satyendar Jain in bribery case

Satyendar Jain is accused of receiving a bribe of 7 crore in connection with a 571 crore project for the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies.

Livemint
First Published6 Jul 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Delhi's former Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi’s former Health Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)

Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Saturday approved investigation under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act against jailed former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a bribery case.

Satyendar Jain has been accused of receiving a bribe of 7 crore in connection with a 571 crore project for the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies.

The L-G has agreed with the proposal of DoV to refer the matter under Section 17 A of the PoC Act, 1998 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approving an investigation against Jain by ACB, said Delhi LG office.

Also Read | Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s default bail plea

Reacting to it, AAP leader Atishi claimed that the BJP is engaged in conspiracy against the Delhi government day and night.

"More than 200 cases were filed against Aam Aadmi Party leaders in 10 years. But to date, not a single rupee of corruption has been recovered from anywhere. Now this is another fake case. BJP wants to paralyze the Delhi government," she added.

Earlier on June 25, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to Jain's plea for default bail in the money laundering case.

Also Read | SC denied bail to ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

A detailed hearing for the same has been scheduled for July 9.

Jain has argued that the ED did not complete its investigation within the statutory period, adding that the prosecution's complaint was incomplete, which aimed to deprive him of his right to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The trial court rejected Jain's bail petition on November 17, 2022. The ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, under the PMLA and is currently in judicial custody.

Also Read | CBI seeks LG sanction against Satyendar Jain for alleged ‘extortion’

The ED's case is based on a complaint from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that Jain acquired movable properties in the names of various individuals from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 05:43 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsMore trouble for AAP: Delhi L-G VK Saxena approves probe against jailed leader Satyendar Jain in bribery case

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue