Satyendar Jain is accused of receiving a bribe of ₹ 7 crore in connection with a ₹ 571 crore project for the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Saturday approved investigation under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act against jailed former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a bribery case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Satyendar Jain has been accused of receiving a bribe of ₹7 crore in connection with a ₹571 crore project for the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies.

The L-G has agreed with the proposal of DoV to refer the matter under Section 17 A of the PoC Act, 1998 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approving an investigation against Jain by ACB, said Delhi LG office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to it, AAP leader Atishi claimed that the BJP is engaged in conspiracy against the Delhi government day and night.

"More than 200 cases were filed against Aam Aadmi Party leaders in 10 years. But to date, not a single rupee of corruption has been recovered from anywhere. Now this is another fake case. BJP wants to paralyze the Delhi government," she added.

Earlier on June 25, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to Jain's plea for default bail in the money laundering case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A detailed hearing for the same has been scheduled for July 9.

Jain has argued that the ED did not complete its investigation within the statutory period, adding that the prosecution's complaint was incomplete, which aimed to deprive him of his right to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The trial court rejected Jain's bail petition on November 17, 2022. The ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, under the PMLA and is currently in judicial custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED's case is based on a complaint from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that Jain acquired movable properties in the names of various individuals from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!