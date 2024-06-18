More trouble for Ajit Pawar? What Maharashtra MLC polls' ‘secret ballot’ means for NCP
Maharashtra Legislative Council elections are crucial after Mahayuti alliance's poor Lok Sabha show. Assembly strength reduced to 274. Loyalty test for MLAs as new member to be elected. 11 MLCs retiring, including 4 from BJP, 2 from Congress. Tensions in Mahayuti coalition as NCP faces sidelining.
The upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on July 12 are crucial, especially after the ruling Mahayuti alliance put up a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. Currently, Assembly's effective strength reduced from 288 to 274 as some members become MPs, few deaths and suspensions. Now, new member will be elected by MLAs and it will be a huge loyalty test for them as both ruling coalition and the Opposition will vote by secret ballot.