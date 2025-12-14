MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary is new UP BJP chief

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was named the new president of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, with his election being formally announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The announcement was made in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Pankaj Chaudhary sole candidate in the fray Chaudhary filed his nomination for the post on Saturday and was the sole candidate in the fray. He submitted the papers to former Union minister and BJP state election officer Mahendra Nath Pandey and central election observer Vinod Tawde.

Adityanath, his two deputies, and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh were present during the filing of the nomination.