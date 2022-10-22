MoS V Muraleedharan to visit Senegal 24-25 October

According to a press statement release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Dakar Forum has been held annually since 2014. This year, however, marks the first instance of Ministerial level participation from India. “The participation of MoS in the Dakar Forum underscores the importance that India attaches to the peace, security and developmental issues concerning Africa. The visit is also in line with India’s policy to intensify and deepen its engagement with Africa," the MEA said.