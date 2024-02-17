Amid speculations around senior Congress leader Kamal Nath joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, Congress leader BK Hariprasad alleged that Kamal Nath is a greedy politician. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the media, Congress leader BK Hariprasad said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “...I can't say on Kamal Nath, but some leaders looking for a greener posture, they are leaving the Congress party. That doesn't make any change. Millions of workers are strongly behind the Congress party... Well, they (Kamal Nath) are the most greedy leaders, they are leaving the party for the greed of power..."

Earlier, reports arrived that Nath is "unhappy with what is happening" at the party and feels that it isn't the same organization that he had joined over four decades ago.

The NDTV report said that Kamal Nath conveyed his “unhappiness to the Congress leadership". "He feels that Rahul Gandhi is busy with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the party is now being run by the likes of senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala," sources told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath's MP son Nakul Nath has dropped Congress from his bio on social media. The bio of Nakul Kamal Nath on X now identifies him only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP).

"I have changed my social media identity following my leader Kamal Nath," Verma told reporters in Indore.

He, however, claimed Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath have not yet decided to join the BJP.

On Saturday, the over Kamal Nath's possible switch to the BJP grew louder, as the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters in New Delhi if there would be any such thing, he would inform the media first.

Kamal Nath even reached Delhi on Saturday, reportedly to meet the BJP leadership there. Apart from this, reports arrived that around 10-11 Congress leaders may also switch parties ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, a close aide of Kamal Nath who reportedly changed his bio on social media on Saturday, said, “Three things work in politics - respect, insult and self-respect, when these are hurt a person changes his decisions...When such a top politician who has done a lot for Congress and the nation in the last 45 years, thinks of moving away from his party, then all three factors work behind it. No decision has been taken that Kamal Nath ji is going, right there is just speculation..."

With agency inputs.

