‘Most spoilt and privileged woman’: Kangana Ranaut slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing man trying to take selfie

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, known for her no-nonsense personality, for pushing a man trying to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Without mincing her words, Kangana called Jaya the “most spoilt and privileged woman.”

Sharing the viral video of the incident on her Instagram stories, the BJP MP claimed that people put up with her “tantrums/nonsense behaviour just because she is Amitabh Bachchan Ji's wife.”

Insulting both Jaya Bachchan and the Samajwadi Party, Kangana Ranaut said, “That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!!”

“Such disgrace and shame,” she added.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story here:

Kangana Ranaut's IG story

Advertisement

Check out the viral video here: In the viral video, Jaya Bachchan can be seen pushing the man away and saying, “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?”

In the video, Jaya's fellow parliamentarian and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi is also seen standing near her. When Jaya shoves the man, Priyanka turns to look around and then walks towards the Club.

Other outbursts of Jaya Bachchan: Earlier, Jaya Bachchan blasted people in public. During the special debate on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha MP slammed the members of the treasury bench for interrupting her and said, “Either you speak or I will speak.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was sitting beside Bachchan in the Rajya Sabha, also received a minor scolding from the Samajwadi Party leader.

Advertisement

When Bachchan asked the treasury bench not to interrupt her when she was speaking, Chaturvedi was seen gesturing with her right arm. This caused Bachchan to turn towards the Sena UBT MP and say, “Priyanka, don’t control me.”

Also, in July-August 2024, Jaya Bachchan got infuriated in the Rajya Sabha when she was introduced as ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ by the Upper House chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Expressing her strong disapproval of the way she was introduced, she said, “I, Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, want to say this that I am an artist, and I understand body language and expressions. And sir, your tone is not acceptable. We are colleagues, sir. You may be sitting on the Chair...”

(With agency inputs)