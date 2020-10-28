Motive of demonetization, lockdown was to destroy common citizens: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the motive of demonetization and nationwide lockdown, imposed to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic, was the same -- to destroy the lives of common citizens, including farmers and small traders. Gandhi was speaking at a public meeting in Bihar where polling is being held in 71 seats in the first phase of assembly elections.

Taking on the incumbent National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and the state, Gandhi said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar no longer talk about the issue of unemployment in Bihar. Gandhi added that Mahagatbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had a ‘new vision’ for the state and its development.

“Lockdown and demonetization had the same intention. Both of them were announced late in the evening suddenly without any time given to people. The aim of both was to destroy the businesses of small and medium traders, to impact farmers and to empty the pockets of the common people," Gandhi said at a public meeting of Congress party in West Champaran on Wednesday.

“Youths here ask where are they going to get jobs? They are told they will not get it here, they have to go to Karnataka, Delhi, Maharastra and Punjab. This is the truth of the state. But you should not think that you, youths and farmers are incapable, it is the chief minister of this state and the prime minister who are incapable," Gandhi added.

Both Gandhi and Modi are addressing public meetings in Bihar today. They are currently campaigning for seats which go to polls in second phase of elections on 3 November.

Taking on the union government over the farm laws, Gandhi said it is removing all protections given to the farmers including sale through mandis and minimum support price (MSP). He also added that lakhs of migrant workers returned on foot to their towns and villages after lockdown was announced.

“Small and medium traders, run the economy of the country and generate jobs. The backbone of this sector has been broken by Narendra Modi. Not just Bihar, youths anywhere in the country are not getting jobs. Tejashwi wants to give a new vision, talks about employment. Congress is contesting alongside them. Congress has given direction to the country with key laws like MGNREGA," Gandhi added.

Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress are alliance partners in Mahagatbandhan which includes the Left Parties. It is the key challenger to Kumar led coalition government in the state. After being in power for nearly 15 years, Kumar is seeking re-election in a joint bid with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via