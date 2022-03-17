Motorsport, oranges and a date with Dambuk

According to him, oranges were selling even before the festival, but at a small rate of 30 paise for one until 2014. “We thought the festival could become a way of promoting the oranges. What could be more attractive than a music and adventure festival in a place like this?" Tayeng asked as we sat in his vast resort overlooking the Dibang river during the seventh edition of the ‘JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury’. This off-roading motorsport event is a part of the larger Dambuk orange festival which usually takes place in December every year during the peak orange season. But, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the festival was on a hiatus for the last two years, and was celebrated on 3-4 March this year.

