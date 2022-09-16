Mourners line up for miles to say goodbye to the Queen
Even the British love of ‘queues’ will be tested as tens of thousands line up to say farewell to the monarch
LONDON :In a nation that has perfected the art of waiting in line, it is a queue fit for a queen.
As the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lay in state at Westminster Hall on Thursday, a line stretched nearly 3 miles along the River Thames. The U.K. government warned that it could grow to 10 miles long as hundreds of thousands of people wait to pay their final farewells to the Britain’s longest-serving monarch ahead of Monday’s planned state funeral.
Dressed in tails and equipped with a glass of white wine and not much else, Englishman Darren Wood said he was all set to wait through the night to see off his late queen at Westminster Hall, a cavernous space first built in 1097.
“It’s my way of showing respect to the queen," said Mr. Wood, taking a sip of wine in the late afternoon sunshine on Wednesday. “If I miss the last train home, I suppose I shall just wander the streets and take it all in."
The British are known for their love of getting in line, which in Britain has long been called a “queue," from the French word for tail. It was once said “an Englishman, even if he is alone, forms an orderly queue of one."
Debrett’s, the British etiquette bible, explains that a British fondness for lining up stems from waiting for rationed food during two World Wars, a moment where Britons would socialize, gossip and find common ground by politely complaining about the line they were in. “Grumbling in a queue is one of the great British joys," Debrett’s explains.
But even by British standards, this particular line is shaping up to be, well, daunting. By midmorning Thursday, it snaked across the river from Parliament, and down the banks of the Thames heading east, passing landmarks such as the London Eye and the Tate Modern museum before finishing near London Bridge.
Anita Atkinson, 65, had already been standing in line for 30 hours by the time the queen’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall and officials opened the doors to the public. Waiting a few hours “is nothing in exchange for 70 years of utter devotion," she said, referring to the length of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
Ms. Atkinson added that the secret to surviving a very long queue “is a lot of sugar, lots of sweets."
Officials have said the last guest will be let in at 6.30 a.m. on Monday Sept. 19.
Each person in line was given a wristband with a number, and hundreds of marshals in yellow high-visibility jackets patrolled the length of the queue. Those with a wristband were permitted to nip out of the line for refreshment and comfort breaks. Water fountains and 500 portable toilets were available, as were 40 adult scouts and a group of multifaith pastors.
The British government has been in frantic preparation for the line. Earlier this week, government officials convened an emergency response meeting—which is normally called to deal with national emergencies like terrorist attacks or natural catastrophes—to discuss the prospect of a very long line.
Some officials worried that disappointed queuers might not make it to the coffin before the state funeral starts on Monday. Or, worse, that in a nation with a deep attachment to orderly queuing, there was the threat of line jumping sparking public disorder. It consulted behavioral psychologists to predict turnout. The government also put 1,500 soldiers on standby in case the line went haywire.
The government issued warnings that the lining up will be more akin to a grueling odyssey than a historic wait. “You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving," it said in a statement.
“You have to be well prepared psychologically," said Rory Symons, a 65-year-old doctor who once lined up overnight to purchase tickets to the Wimbledon tennis tournament, as he patiently waited in line. “It is all about preparation," he said, adding he had brought a book with him.
“It is part of history to be in a queue like this," said David Carlson, a visiting student from Illinois, as he looked past Mr. Symons along the enormous line of people.
Tight restrictions were in place. Folding chairs were forbidden and only small bags allowed access through airport-style security at the entrance to Westminster Hall. A black sign emblazoned with Queen Elizabeth’s insignia displayed a crossed out teddy bear and barred baseball bat to make it clear that only essential items can be brought into the space where the coffin lay on a raised platform guarded by soldiers.
Along the line, people chatted, talked about the weather and occasionally shared a joke. The prevailing emotion was amiable respectfulness. The nature of the line meant that people of all ages and backgrounds found themselves standing next to each other for hours at a time, striking up conversation and bound by a common interest of respect for the queen. Total strangers shared drinks and reminisced. Many had come on their own.
Wendy Hemmings, 63, who works at a clothing store, teared up as she spoke of her admiration for the queen. “I will say a silent prayer," she said, referring to the moment she finally arrives at the coffin. Roberta Illarietti, a 38-year-old Italian who has lived in Britain for decades and works in property, also welled up as she spoke of the queen’s impact on her life. She said she was ready to wait for many hours if necessary.
Behavior experts warned of potential friction, especially as night set in or if behavior frayed. “People are going to get ratty and irritable," said Philip Sykes, principal of the British School of Excellence, which runs etiquette-training courses. “If we try not to let our mood dictate our manners we would get much further in our lives."
Debrett’s says it is acceptable for the normally well-mannered and understated British to get upset if someone jumps in line—known locally as “queue bargers," or “queue jumpers."
“Even the reticent English will be felt justified in sharply pointing out the back of the line to any errant queue jumpers," it says.
However, not everyone always overcomes their natural reticence to speak their minds. “Paradoxically, it is only in England, where queue-jumping is regarded as deeply immoral, that the queue-jumper is likely to get away with the offense," wrote Kate Fox, an anthropologist, in her bestselling book “Watching the English."
In other nations, the lining up hasn’t always gone so smoothly. In 2005, a million people waited to see the body of the late Pope John Paul II, who was posthumously declared a saint. The river of humanity snaked through Rome, forcing local officials to deploy emergency services to hand out water and other supplies as pilgrims and locals waited in line for days. An estimated 12 million people viewed Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej when he lay in state after his death in 2016, with lines sometimes reaching over a mile long. But that occasion lasted around a year.
The British are trying to do something a little more ambitious: Give millions of mourners a four day window to view the coffin. The fainthearted who don’t fancy standing in line can instead watch a round-the-clock video stream of the coffin on the British Broadcasting Corporation.
Ardent monarchy fans weren’t deterred. “If we need to wait 12 hours or 15 hours we will do it," said John Loughrey, British monarchy fan, who spent the days since the queen’s death camping outside Buckingham Palace. “We will bring chairs, something to keep warm, we will move them every 5,10 yards if we have to. If it rains we will bring umbrellas, red and white and blue, of course...When I finally get to be with her I will say the Lord’s Prayer, I will bow my head, and say ‘Thank you.’"