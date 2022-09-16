Mourners line up for miles to say goodbye to the Queen

Ardent monarchy fans weren’t deterred. “If we need to wait 12 hours or 15 hours we will do it," said John Loughrey, British monarchy fan, who spent the days since the queen’s death camping outside Buckingham Palace. “We will bring chairs, something to keep warm, we will move them every 5,10 yards if we have to. If it rains we will bring umbrellas, red and white and blue, of course...When I finally get to be with her I will say the Lord’s Prayer, I will bow my head, and say ‘Thank you.’"