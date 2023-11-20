Hello User
MP Assembly Election: Re-polling ordered at a booth in MP's Ater assembly seat on November 21

MP Assembly Election: Re-polling ordered at a booth in MP's Ater assembly seat on November 21

Livemint

Re-polling ordered at a booth in MP's Ater assembly seat on Nov 21

Repolling has been ordered because of breach of secrecy as some people shot videos of voting on November 17 at the booth concerned in Kishupura, a district official said.

The Election Commission of India has ordered re-polling on November 21 at a booth for an assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, according to an official release.

A district official says a repoll was ordered due to a violation of secrecy in Kishupura on November 17, when some people filmed the voting process.

According to district collector and returning officer Sanjeev Shrivastava, four members of the polling team have been suspended for breaching secrecy.

Kishupura polling center number 71 will hold voting between 7 am and 6 pm on Tuesday, according to a release, adding that middle finger indelible ink will be applied.

District returning officers have been instructed to re-contest the election, the statement said. The model code of conduct will be followed during repolling, Shrivastava said, including prohibiting voters from entering booths with mobile phones.

There will be a video recording of the repolling process, he said. Hemant Katare, an ex-legislator from the Congress party, is challenging BJP MLA Arvind Singh Bhadauria.

According to the Election Commission, all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh were contested in a single phase on November 17. The votes will be counted on December 3.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
