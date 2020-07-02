Home >Politics >News >MP CM holds first cabinet meeting after induction of 28 new ministers
Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan pose for a group photo with the newly inducted ministers of the State Cabinet at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal (PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan pose for a group photo with the newly inducted ministers of the State Cabinet at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal (PTI)

MP CM holds first cabinet meeting after induction of 28 new ministers

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 03:31 PM IST Agencies

  • This is the second cabinet expansion since Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the helm of state affairs on March 23
  • Earlier there were only five inducted ministers in the cabinet in April.

MADHYA PRADESH : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday held the first cabinet meeting in Bhopal after 28 Ministers were inducted into his cabinet.

Notably, this is the second cabinet expansion since Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the helm of state affairs on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April.

Former BJP ministers including Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devda, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Brajendra Pratap Singh and Vishwas Sarang were among those inducted in Thursday's expansion.

From Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, Bisahulal Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana Imarti Devi, Prabhuram Choudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia,Pyadyumna Singh Tomar, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon were inducted as cabinet ministers, while Brajendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotia, Suresh Dhakad and OPS Bhadoria were sworn in as ministers of state.

From BJP, Prem Singh Patel, Om Prakash Saklecha, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoria and Mohan Yadav were inducted as cabinet ministers, while Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ramkhelavan Patel and Ram Kishore Kavre took oath as minister of state.

Those inducted from the Scindia camp are not MLAs as they resigned from the Assembly in March, leading to the fall of the 15-month-old Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the ministers at Raj Bhawan. COVID-19 protocols were followed at the ceremony.

The new ministers include 20 of cabinet rank and eight ministers of state. The Chouhan ministry strength is now 34.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Monday. This was the first meeting of Union Cabinet after Central Government entered into its second year in office. (ANI Photo)

Cabinet Meeting: Equity infusion scheme, package for distressed MSMEs approved

2 min read . 01 Jun 2020
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says that that extensive testing is the only way to control COVID-19 pandemic (PTI)

'Coronavirus cases will rise in Indore', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

2 min read . 15 Apr 2020
Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray (right) and Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo: PTI)

No community transmission of Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Health minister

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout