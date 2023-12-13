MP CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Mohan Yadav, set to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will officiate the oath-taking ceremony for the state's new government on Wednesday.
Along with Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oath on December 13.
After being declared the leader of the BJP legislature party, Yadav, accompanied by the outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and three Central observers, met with Governor Mangubhai Patel.
In the assembly elections held on November 17, the BJP secured victory in Madhya Pradesh by claiming 163 seats out of the total 230-member assembly.
Meanwhile, the Congress party trailed behind, securing a distant second position with 66 seats.
Check all the LIVE updates on the MP CM Oath Ceremony here.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel arrives in Bhopal to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav and Deputy CM-designates Rajendra Shukla & Jagdish Devda today.
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, "PM Modi is about to arrive here. I am ready to welcome him. Party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all the Chief Ministers and Union Ministers are coming...It is a historic day..."
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Deputy CM-designate Rajendra Shukla said, “The people of Madhya Pradesh and our party have given me this opportunity. My priority would be to double the speed of our development projects. We will work in three fields including industries, tourism and agriculture. Our target is to make Madhya Pradesh, the best state in the country."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister designate Mohan Yadav said that the oath ceremony for the state's new government will be held on Wednesday. "The oath ceremony will be held the day after tomorrow, December 13," Yadav said in Bhopal. Along with Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oath on December 13.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!