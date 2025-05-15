BJP leader Vijay Shah moves Supreme Court against FIR order by Madhya Pradesh HC over remarks on Col Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has approached the Supreme Court challenging the May 14 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which directed the registration of an FIR against him.

The order was issued in response to Shah's remarks about Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media regarding Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against him under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the High Court order.

Office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on X, had said, “Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Chief Minister has given instructions to take action regarding the statement of Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah.”

What did the Madhya Pradesh High Court say? According to a report by Bar and Bench, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took up a suo motu case against BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah. In its observations, the High Court noted, “This Court has examined P12 of the FIR, which must necessarily outline the elements of the offence linking it to the accused’s actions. The FIR is brief and does not contain a single reference to any conduct by the suspect that would meet the criteria of the offences charged.”

The Court further stated that it felt “compelled to monitor the investigation” given the circumstances surrounding the case. The matter has been scheduled for hearing after the court's vacation, Bar and Bench reported.