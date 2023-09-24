MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pens RS Chairman over ‘political sloganeering by visitors’2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for action on political chanting by spectators in the Rajya Sabha.
Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi, who represents Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), has penned a letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankar. In her letter, she has called for prompt measures to address the issue of 'political chanting by spectators' that occurred in the House gallery on Thursday.