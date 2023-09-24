Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi, who represents Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), has penned a letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankar. In her letter, she has called for prompt measures to address the issue of 'political chanting by spectators' that occurred in the House gallery on Thursday.

"I have written a letter to RS Chairman. When proceedings in the House were underway on September 21, visitors, especially females, were thronging the gallery. Political slogans were raised from one of the galleries. The opposition parties had registered their protests with the Chairman, who had ensured to take strict action," she told ANI on Sunday.

"These visitors come on the invitation of MPs and are known to them. They can only be called inside the visitor's gallery, and they do not have permission to interfere in the proceedings of the House or political sloganeering," Chaturvedi asserted.

Expressing "grave concern and "deep disappointment" in her letter over the incidents that unfolded in the Upper House of the Parliament on September 21 during the special session, she raised "serious questions" about the enforcement of rules and regulations within the esteemed House.

"I must express dismay that, despite the Rajya Sabha’s stringent security measures and the diligence of its marshals, an individual was able to indulge in political sloganeering. The incident occurred in clear violation of Rule 264, which explicitly outlines the conduct expected of individuals in the Visitor’s Gallery during parliamentary sessions," she wrote in the letter.

Elaborating on Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi said, “Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha lays out the regulations for visitors. Admission to Visitors' Galleries of Rajya Sabha is regulated by the regulations made in pursuance of Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha."

“Under the regulations, a member can apply for a visitor's card for a person who is known to him personally or in select cases, for those who have been introduced to the member by a person who is personally known to him. It is in the latter class of cases that members are to exercise utmost care. Members are advised to bear in mind that they are responsible for any untoward incident or undesirable thing happening in the galleries as a result of anything done by holders of cards issued at the request of such members," she noted.

"The fact that over fifty visitors were able to raise slogans is a matter of grave concern. In response to this serious breach, Members from the opposition panics walked out in protest," the letter stated.

In her letter addressed to the RS Chairman, Chaturvedi said, "It is imperative that the incident be thoroughly investigated to identify how such a breach of security and decorum was possible within the confines of the Rajya Sabha. The individual responsible for the disruption must be held accountable for their actions. Any MP found to be involved in facilitating this incident should also face appropriate consequences".

Urguing the Chairman to take immediate and stringer action to address this matter, she said, "We must do everything to protect the sanctity of the Parliament".

(With inputs from ANI)

