MP Sanjay Singh arrested in Delhi Excise Policy scam case. What this means for AAP
Arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh before crucial elections raises questions. The ED raids and subsequent arrest were part of probe into money laundering charges with relation to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 which was never implemented.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday, hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on his house on Wednesday. The ED raids were part of probe into money laundering charges with relation to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 which was never implemented.