Arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh before crucial elections raises questions. The ED raids and subsequent arrest were part of probe into money laundering charges with relation to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 which was never implemented.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday, hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on his house on Wednesday. The ED raids were part of probe into money laundering charges with relation to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 which was never implemented.

The raids were launched citing restauranter Dinesh Arora, an accused turned approver for the Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam case.

A Delhi Court had allowed Dinesh Arora, and Raghav Magunta Reddy, the son of a YSR Congress Party MP, to become approvers in the money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

ED alleged that AAP MP Singh was close to Dinesh Arora and had introduced him to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

AAP has alleged that only hours after Arora and Reddy turned approver, raids were launched on MP Sanjay Singh's residence. AAP leaders said "undue pressure" was being put on the businessmen is pushing them to turn approvers to save themselves, reported Indian Express.

However, the arrest seems to have come right before crucial assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, wherein AAP is a member of Opposition INDIA bloc that aims to take on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in their dream run to assume office for a third straight term.

Sanjay Singh had earned the reputation of being the most vocal Rajya Sabha member from AAP between 2018 and 2022. Singh had joined the 011 Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement in Delhi, and had remained with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal since the inception of the party in 2012.

Now arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh is seen as the party's link with Opposition parties, reports Indian Express. A weakened party with most of their ministers jailed could make or break the INDIA bloc's 'Mission 2024'.

Singh is a member of AAP’s political affairs committee as well as the national executive. He is also the national spokesperson and the in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

As soon as Sanjay Singh was arrested, AAP said “BJP's frustration as it is losing to INDIA bloc". This assumes importance ahead of the crucial assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

