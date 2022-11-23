Much of China locks down with no end to zero covid in sight

Much of China locks down with no end to zero covid in sight6 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 07:00 PM IST
The country has stuck to its tough policies as cases rise despite new guidelines earlier this month aimed at easing some measures
BEIJING : Earlier this month, China’s leaders issued guidelines easing some of its tough Covid-19 policies and signaling a potential shift in the country’s long fight to suppress the virus.