Home / Politics / News /  Much of China locks down with no end to zero covid in sight

Much of China locks down with no end to zero covid in sight

wsj 6 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 07:00 PM IST Brian Spegele, The Wall Street Journal
A woman crosses a street during morning rush hour after work-from-home orders kept the Central Business District (CBD) largely empty as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, November 23, 2022. (Photo: Reuter)Premium
A woman crosses a street during morning rush hour after work-from-home orders kept the Central Business District (CBD) largely empty as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, November 23, 2022. (Photo: Reuter)

The country has stuck to its tough policies as cases rise despite new guidelines earlier this month aimed at easing some measures

BEIJING : Earlier this month, China’s leaders issued guidelines easing some of its tough Covid-19 policies and signaling a potential shift in the country’s long fight to suppress the virus.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout