Mukesh Sahni-led VIP to contest all 243 seats in Bihar

"Despite making a promise, Tejashwi Yadav took U-turn yesterday during the seat sharing announcement where the RJD leader not only announced the number of seats that the alliance constituents will be contesting but also gave the names of seats that Congress or Left parties will contest. "It is a betrayal to the Nishad community to which I belong to and EBCs, Dalits should give him (Tejashwi) a befitting reply," Sahni said.