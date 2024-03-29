Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the brother of the deceased said he was given "slow poison". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ansari's brother and an MP from Ghazipur Afzal told the media, "Mukhtar said that he was given a poisonous substance in food in jail. This happened for the second time. Around 40 days ago also he was given poison. And recently on March 19 and March 22, he was again given this (poison) due to which his condition deteriorated.".

However, the jail authorities have denied the charges.

Notably, the other family members have also alleged that Ansai was subjected to "slow poisoning" in jail.

Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari said, "I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media... But now the whole nation knows everything... Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it...".

Meanwhile, the body of Mukhtar Ansari has been sent for post-mortem at Banda Medical College Hospital, Banda.

What happened before the death of Mukhtar Ansari On Tuesday, he was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after he complained of abdominal pain. He was then shifted to Uttar Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Medical College after his discharge on Tuesday.

The dreaded gangster was brought to the same hospital again on Thursday in "an unconscious state". The doctor said the politician died due to cardiac arrest.

Who is Mukhtar Ansari Ansari, 63, was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat, Uttar Pradesh, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He had a strong influence in Ghazipur, his hometown. He has been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. Ansari had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

He was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts in Uttar Pradesh and was lodged in the Banda jail.

In 2023, Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.

On October 15, last year, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets and bank deposits worth more than ₹73.43 lakh as part of the money laundering investigation against Ansari.

