Days after distancing himself from the BJP, party national vice president Mukul Roy on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal. Roy's son Subhranshu Roy also joined the TMC today.

Roy joined the TMC in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee. He was felicitated by Abhishek Banerjee.

Moments after joining TMC, Roy said, "I have joined TMC today. In the present circumstances, no one will stay in Bharatiya Janata Party."

This comes at a time when several turncoat politicians, who switched from the ruling TMC to BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, have expressed regret over their decision to quit Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Roy had joined the saffron party in November 2017. He contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls from the Krishnangar Uttar constituency and defeated TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee.

Roy met CM Banerjee at the TMC headquarters in Kolkata almost a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

TMC top brass, including Abhishek Banerjee and Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

