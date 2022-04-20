Mullaperiyar: Dam’ned’ & divided

The CWC official quoted earlier said that much of this information is already with Kerala. The state, however, is often reluctant to share it with Tamil Nadu. “Kerala has installed some instrumentation to gauge the water inflow upstream at the confluence of the Mullayar and Periyar rivers (the dam is built at their confluence), the inflow into the dam, the rainfall in the catchment area, etc. Kerala needs to make this available to Tamil Nadu on a real-time basis so (the latter) can plan the water discharge better."