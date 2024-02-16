At over ₹4000 crore, Mumbai leads in electoral bond sales, Delhi tops in encashment
At ₹4,009.4 crore, country's financial capital Mumbai contributed about 24 per cent of the now-scrapped Electoral Bonds worth ₹16,518 Crore sold across cities in India until January, 16,982 bonds worth ₹10,402 Crore were redeemed in New Delhi in the same period
The largest share of electoral bonds was sold in Mumbai, since the inception of the donation scheme to political parties in 2018. However, most of the bonds were encashed in Delhi during the period.
