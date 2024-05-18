Lok Sabha Elections: 6 Mumbai seats to vote on May 20 — Check full list of candidates and who's richest among them
Lok Sabha Elections phase 5: There are 19 candidates from the Mumbai North seat, 21 from Mumbai North West, 20 from Mumbai North East, 27 from Mumbai North Central, 15 from Mumbai South-central and 14 from Mumbai South seat.
All Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai are going to polls on Monday, May 20. There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban. These are namely — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South. Around 120 candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from these six seats.