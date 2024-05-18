Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:29:54
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.75 0.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.10 0.88%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.35 0.31%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha Elections: 6 Mumbai seats to vote on May 20 — Check full list of candidates and who's richest among them
BackBack

Lok Sabha Elections: 6 Mumbai seats to vote on May 20 — Check full list of candidates and who's richest among them

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Elections phase 5: There are 19 candidates from the Mumbai North seat, 21 from Mumbai North West, 20 from Mumbai North East, 27 from Mumbai North Central, 15 from Mumbai South-central and 14 from Mumbai South seat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024. There are 19 candidates from the Mumbai North seat and 21 from Mumbai North West seat. (AP)Premium
Lok Sabha Elections 2024. There are 19 candidates from the Mumbai North seat and 21 from Mumbai North West seat. (AP)

All Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai are going to polls on Monday, May 20. There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban. These are namely — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South. Around 120 candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from these six seats.

There are 19 candidates from the Mumbai North seat, 21 from Mumbai North West, 20 from Mumbai North East, 27 from Mumbai North Central, 15 from Mumbai South-central and 14 from Mumbai South seat.

ALSO READ: Bank Holiday on May 20: Banks to be closed in THESE states for Phase 5 Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The major political parties contesting the six Mumbai seats are the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Congress. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting just one of the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls will also include elections for Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, and Palghar seats. The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4.

Here's all you need to know about Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Full lists of key candidates in the fray from Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies:

Lok Sabha seatsBJP/Shiv SenaCongress/Shiv Sena-Uddhav ThackerayBSPAIMIM
Mumbai NorthPiyush GoyalBhushan Patil (COng)Rais Doctor 
Mumbai North-WestRavindra Dattaram WaikarAmol KirtikarRajesh Ramkisan Mallah 
Mumbai North-EastMihir Chandrakant KotechaSanjay Dina PatilNandesh Vithal Umap 
Mumbai North-CentralAdv Ujwal NikamGaikwad Varsha Eknath (Cong)Ayyub Amin Hungund
Ramzan Ali Chaudhary
Mumbai South-CentralRahul Ramesh ShewaleANIL YESHWANT DESAIVidhyasagar Alias Suresh Bhimrao Vidhyagar 
Mumbai SouthYamini Yashwant JadhavArvind Ganpat SawantMohammed Shuaib Bashir Khateeb 

Who's the richest of them all?

Piyush Goyal, the Union minister and BJP leader, is the richest candidate in across six seats in the Mumbai region. He has total assets worth over 110 crore. He also has liabilities worth over 14 crore.

Top 10 richest candidates across 6 Mumbai Lok Sabha seats:

S No.CandidatePartyAssets owned
1Ravindra Dattaram WaikarShiv Sena54 crore+
2Sanjay Mafatlal MorakhiaIndependent48 crore+
3Adv Ujwal NikamBJP39 crore
4Anil Yeshwant DesaiShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb) 22 crore+
5Bhushan PatilCongress 21 crore
6Mihir Chandrakant KotechaBJP 14 crore+
7Yamini Yashwant JadhavShiv Sena 13 crore+
8Rahul Ramesh ShewaleShiv Sena 13 crore+
9Amol Gajanan KirtikarShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) 11 crore+
10Vivek Yeshwant PatilIndependent 10 crore+

Data source: (Elections Commission, Association for Democratic Reforms)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 May 2024, 05:59 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue