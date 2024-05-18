Lok Sabha Elections phase 5: There are 19 candidates from the Mumbai North seat, 21 from Mumbai North West, 20 from Mumbai North East, 27 from Mumbai North Central, 15 from Mumbai South-central and 14 from Mumbai South seat.

All Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai are going to polls on Monday, May 20. There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban. These are namely — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South. Around 120 candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from these six seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls will also include elections for Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, and Palghar seats. The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4.

Here's all you need to know about Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Full lists of key candidates in the fray from Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies:

Lok Sabha seats BJP/Shiv Sena Congress/Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray BSP AIMIM Mumbai North Piyush Goyal Bhushan Patil (COng) Rais Doctor Mumbai North-West Ravindra Dattaram Waikar Amol Kirtikar Rajesh Ramkisan Mallah Mumbai North-East Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha Sanjay Dina Patil Nandesh Vithal Umap Mumbai North-Central Adv Ujwal Nikam Gaikwad Varsha Eknath (Cong) Ayyub Amin Hungund Ramzan Ali Chaudhary Mumbai South-Central Rahul Ramesh Shewale ANIL YESHWANT DESAI Vidhyasagar Alias Suresh Bhimrao Vidhyagar Mumbai South Yamini Yashwant Jadhav Arvind Ganpat Sawant Mohammed Shuaib Bashir Khateeb

Who's the richest of them all? Piyush Goyal, the Union minister and BJP leader, is the richest candidate in across six seats in the Mumbai region. He has total assets worth over ₹110 crore. He also has liabilities worth over ₹14 crore.

Top 10 richest candidates across 6 Mumbai Lok Sabha seats: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

S No. Candidate Party Assets owned 1 Ravindra Dattaram Waikar Shiv Sena 54 crore+ 2 Sanjay Mafatlal Morakhia Independent 48 crore+ 3 Adv Ujwal Nikam BJP 39 crore 4 Anil Yeshwant Desai Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb) ₹ 22 crore+ 5 Bhushan Patil Congress ₹ 21 crore 6 Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha BJP ₹ 14 crore+ 7 Yamini Yashwant Jadhav Shiv Sena ₹ 13 crore+ 8 Rahul Ramesh Shewale Shiv Sena ₹ 13 crore+ 9 Amol Gajanan Kirtikar ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) ₹ 11 crore+ 10 Vivek Yeshwant Patil Independent ₹ ₹ 10 crore+

Data source: (Elections Commission, Association for Democratic Reforms)

