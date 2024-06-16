Mumbai MP Waikar's kin booked for using phone to 'unlock EVM'; Opposition says EC 'refused to share CCTV footage'
A case was filed against Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar's kin Mangesh Pandilkar for “using a mobile phone despite a ban on such devices at the counting centre”.
The brother-in-law of newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar was booked for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre on June 4 – when the Lok Sabha Election results 2024 were announced, a police official said on Saturday.