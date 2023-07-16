Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had some guests at his disposal, the ‘rebel’ NCP leaders who walked out with Pawar senior's nephew Ajit Pawar last month, causing a split in the political party. Ajit Pawar faction NCP ‘rebel’ leaders Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil reach YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar faction ‘rebel’ NCP leader Praful Patel told media persons that they visited Pawar senior seeking his blessings. On the future of NCP, Praful Patel said, “We requested Pawar sahib that NCP should stay united. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction". This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the group-led by Ajit Pawar after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. Further, NCP Sharad Pawar faction leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad also rushed to YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai as Ajit Pawar factions leaders arrive there to meet Sharad Pawar.

“I got a call from Supriya Sule who asked me to reach YB Chavan centre soon. I do not know why Ajit Pawar and other MLAs have come here", Jayant Patil, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader, told news agency ANI.

The move comes only days after the Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis -led Maharashtra cabinet expansion saw Ajit Pawar take over Maharashtra finance and planning portfolios.

The NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs, of who nine MLAs including Ajit Pawar have joined the Eknath Shinde government.

In a major cabinet reshuffle in the Maharashtra cabinet on Friday, another minister, Chhagan Bhujbal has been allotted the food and civil supplies ministry.

Cabinet Minister Anil Patil got Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management Department, Aditi Sunil Tatkare has been assigned the Women and Child Development.

While Dhananjay Munde got Agriculture and Dilip Walse Patil got Co-operative Department. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil got Revenue and Animal Husbandry.

Last month after a surprise split, Ajit Pawar had taken oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, joining hands with Shiv Sena (Split) leader and chief minister Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent a surgery at a hospital here. Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government after the Assembly polls.