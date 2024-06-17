Mumbai North West LS seat row: Shiv Sena (UBT) to approach court, says 'we have won the seat'
Leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have announced their plans to approach the Supreme Court over a Lok Sabha seat lost by 48 votes. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party insisted that winning candidate Ravindra Waikar should be stopped from taking oath as the Lok Sabha member.