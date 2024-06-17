Shiv Sena leaders plan to approach Supreme Court over Lok Sabha seat lost by 48 votes. They insist winning candidate Ravindra Waikar should be stopped from taking oath.

“We have won Amol Kirtikar's seat and we will go to court. EC is not the Election Commission it has become 'Easily Compromised'. If there was no EVM, BJP would not have won even 40 seats," said Aaditya Thackeray.

“Irregularities in vote counting started after Amol Kirtikar's 19th round. There are a total of 14 tables for counting on each MP's seat. There is an ARO officer near each EVM counting table after each round of counting, the final information is given to the ARO but after 19 rounds of counting, the ARO was not informed. The calls that were coming repeatedly on the election officer's phone due to which he was going to the washroom repeatedly. We know whose call came," added fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that the party was yet to receive CCTV footage from the area and demanded that the Election Commission investigate the matter.

