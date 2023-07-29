Mumbai Opposition may be postponed as several INDIA leaders unavailable on August 25-261 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Opposition meet in Mumbai likely to be postponed until September due to unavailability of leaders.
An upcoming Opposition meet in Mumbai may be postponed as several leaders of the INDIA coalition have flagged their unavailability. The meeting - scheduled for August 25 and 26 - is likely to be postponed until the first week of September. The third meeting will be hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi members, with former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) taking the lead in organising.
