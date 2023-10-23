BJP leader mocks Akhilesh Yadav's 'Future PM' posters, praises Modi's leadership. Moreover, Cracks have started to appear in the INDIA bloc over seat sharing.

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Danish Azad Ansari took a Mungeri Lal jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav over his posters portraying as ‘Future PM’ and said that nobody can stop people from daydreaming. While speaking to news agency ANI, Ansari said, “There is a saying, 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne'. Nobody can stop anyone from daydreaming. But one should dream as per one's capability. Under PM Modi's leadership, our country is going ahead on the path of development." Also Read: INDIA bloc jolted as ‘seat-sharing saga' unfolds: Too big a mountain to climb? “People of the country trust PM Modi and the country will definitely elect PM Modi as the PM for the third time," he added. His response came after a hoarding calling Akhilesh Yadav 'future Prime Minister' was seen outside the party office in Lucknow. The hoarding was reportedly put up by Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand. Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: ‘Hand over VVPAT slips’, Cong's Digvijaya Singh cites tampering with EVMs Speaking on this, Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand told ANI that, "Akhilesh Yadav's birthday is on July 1, but to express their love and respect towards their leader Samajwadi Party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times. Today, some party leaders and workers are celebrating his birthday. Party workers are praying that Akhilesh Yadav becomes the PM of the country and serves the people..." Another BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that INDI alliance is a unique alliance and the alliance has no mission and vision for the country.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav's SP party is an ally in the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc which is an alliance of 28 political parties, formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Paty in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The alliance, however, has not declared the face of its Prime Ministerial candidate.

Currently, the tensions have arise within the INDIA alliance with Uttar Pradesh Congress unit Chief Ajay Rai asking the former to withdraw from MP in favour of the grand old party as the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, he said, did not have any base there.

Earlier on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav had said that, now, he came to know that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is only confined to the national level and that if Congress behaves like this, who will stand with them?

"If Congress didn't want to give seats (in MP), then they should have said it before. Today, SP is fighting only on seats. Now after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) elections at the national level. If Congress continues to behave like this, then who will stand with them? If we will fight against the BJP with confusion in our minds, then we won't succeed," he had said.

The BJP, monitoring the development closely, is taking a jibe at both parties said that they (SP and Congress) have come together to fight at the national level but are wrestling among themselves in the states.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With agency inputs)

