Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Victims’ families set out to find killers as authorities grapple with shift in clearance rates
When homicides surged across America during the pandemic, murders of Black women and girls rose more dramatically than other groups. At the same time, the proportion of those killings solved by police fell faster than other demographics in nearly two dozen cities.