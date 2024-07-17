Musk turbocharges Silicon Valley for Trump
Dana Mattioli , Preetika Rana , Emily Glazer , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Jul 2024, 06:44 PM IST
SummarySelection of JD Vance as running mate is likely to fuel momentum from tech leaders frustrated with the Biden administration.
Big names in tech are turning Donald Trump’s way, a shift likely to be accelerated by excitement over Elon Musk’s nine-figure commitment and former venture capitalist JD Vance joining the ticket.
