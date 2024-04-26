The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared an old video of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on its official social media handle in which he was heard saying that “minorities, especially poor Muslims, should get priority when it comes to the nation’s resources".

“April 2009: In the run up to Lok Sabha elections….he categorically stated that he stood by his earlier assertion that Muslims should have first right when it comes to resources," the saffron party criticized Congress over its “Muslim policy".

BJP, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “This unequivocal assertion by Dr Manmohan Singh demolishes the Congress’ canards and clarifications on his previous statement. It supports our assertion that preferential treatment to Muslims is a clear policy of the Congress Party."

Since being posted, netizens bombarded the comment section with reactions, with some users slamming the BJP saying the party has posted a trimmed video.

“Fake News Alert: Dr Manmohan Singh again reiterated that he said MINORITIES & not only Muslims. FYI Minorities include Sikh, Christians, Jains & Buddhist too. Also, why incomplete & trimmed video? Share the full video," one user commented.

Another said, “So, this…SERIOUSLY…this.. is your best argument to get Indian voters on your side? I mean… you needed to get down to THIS level of political discourse from those chest thumping claims of 400 seats? You feel nothing else you had to offer to voters based on your last 10 years work will sway them in your favor?"

“And people will think Hawww if they come to power Muslims will get all Benefits..Since 2014 BJP is winning only by standing on the back of MUSLIMS..Any one election without Religion ? Without help from MUSLISM and ISLAM ? It seems BJP is in Power only because of Muslims," the third user reacted.

The video came after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking time from him to explain in person the party's 'Nyay Patra'.

"Our manifesto is for the people of India -- whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain or Buddhist. I think you have still not forgotten your pre-Independence allies the Muslim League and colonial masters," he said in the letter.

PM Modi had earlier attacked the Congress over its manifesto, alleging that the party aims to "redistribute the wealth" of people and give it away to "infiltrators".

