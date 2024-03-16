Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha appeared before Rouse Avenue Court in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on Saturday. She was produced before the court of special judge MK Nagpal.

"My arrest is illegal," said K Kavitha, the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party founder and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was arrested on Friday The BRS leader was brought to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday after her arrest. She will be further questioned today.

The ED investigation officer, in the arrest order, said "I believe that Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha w/o Mr. D R Anil Kumar, residing at H. No. 8-2316/S/H, Road No 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telengana-500034 has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003)."

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the power conferred upon me under sub section (1) of section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (915 of 2003), I hereby arrest the said Smt. Kalvakuntla Kavitha at 05.20 pm on 15.03.2024 and she has been informed of grounds for arrest. A copy of the grounds of arrest (containing 14 pages) have been served upon her," the officer added.

The action comes almost two months after the ED issued a summons to the 45-year-old BRS leader.

She was questioned thrice in this case last year, with the central agency recording her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies)

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!