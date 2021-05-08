Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP: Mukul Roy rejects rumours of quitting party

My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP: Mukul Roy rejects rumours of quitting party

File Photo: BJP senior leader Mukul Roy during a roadshow.
1 min read . 07:23 PM IST PTI

  • Roy has been elected as a BJP MLA during the recent state assembly polls in which the TMC scored a big win over its saffron rival
  • BJP president J P Nadda praised Roy's statement, saying this is exemplary for every BJP worker and will guide everyone

BJP vice president and its senior West Bengal leader Mukul Roy on Saturday rejected speculation that he may quit the party, asserting that his fight would continue as a "soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state".

Once considered the second most powerful leader in the Trinamool Congress before he fell out with its head and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and joined the BJP in 2017, Roy took to Twitter to scotch speculation about his next political move. 

"My fight would continue as a soldier of BJP to restore democracy in our state. I would request everyone to put the concoctions and conjectures to rest. I am resolute in my political path," he said. 

Roy has been elected as a BJP MLA during the recent state assembly polls in which the TMC scored a big win over its saffron rival. 

BJP president J P Nadda praised Roy's statement, saying this is exemplary for every BJP worker and will guide everyone. PTI KR TDS TDS

