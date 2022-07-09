My govt will complete tenure: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Meanwhile, amid Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the BJP had promised not to target Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his family, a spokesperson of the rebel Sena faction claimed here on Saturday. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who often accused the previous Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra of corruption, told him that he was unaware of this "understanding," rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar told reporters here. Kesarkar and some other rebel MLAs had earlier expressed disapproval of Somaiya's continue tirade against Thackeray.