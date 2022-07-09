My govt will complete tenure: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, who was addressing a press conference along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP also said that a decision regarding the expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers will be taken in Mumbai next week
Eknath Shinde who became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra exuded confidence about completing his tenure in office and even winning the next elections in alliance with the BJP.
Shinde, who was addressing a press conference along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP also said that a decision regarding the expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers will be taken in Mumbai next week.
Eknath Shinde dismissed his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray's call for mid-term elections, asserting the state government was strong and enjoyed the support of 164 MLAs in the house of 288 while the opposition had just 99 legislators.
"It is very clear. The chief minister is the leader. We will work towards making this government successful," Fadnavis said.
Meanwhile, amid Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the BJP had promised not to target Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his family, a spokesperson of the rebel Sena faction claimed here on Saturday. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who often accused the previous Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra of corruption, told him that he was unaware of this "understanding," rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar told reporters here. Kesarkar and some other rebel MLAs had earlier expressed disapproval of Somaiya's continue tirade against Thackeray.