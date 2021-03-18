On the day the Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee (CEC) finalised the list of candidates for the last four phases of the West Bengal assembly polls , state party chief Dilip Ghosh has stated that he will not contest the upcoming election.

"My name will not be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision," Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ghosh is an incumbent Member of Parliament representing the Medinipur constituency in Lok Sabha.

The party had earlier announced the names of candidates who will contest in the first four phases of the assembly polls.

On Wednesday night, the BJP CEC held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh in attendance.

The CEC has finalised the list of almost all the candidates for seats going to polls in the last four phases, reported ANI.

After the meeting, BJP vice president Mukul Roy said: "We have discussed the seats and it will be announced soon."

"We have finalised the names of almost all candidates for the left four phases but few decisions are yet to be taken by top leadership. It will be taken soon and the candidates' list is likely to be announced soon," said BJP leader Rajib Banerjee.

When asked if BJP will field Mukul Roy in the election, Banerjee said: "Discussion was held over this. But the final decision will be taken by the party."

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April.

