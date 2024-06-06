After a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, rumour has it that over a dozen MLAs from the Ajit Pawar camp are in touch with party founder Sharad Pawar and may return to NCP(SP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on it, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil says, “The usage of my phone has increased...I cannot give an answer today but I am telling you that things are different. The right decision is taken at the right time…"

However, NCP rubbished the speculations, saying all MLAs are united with Ajit Pawar and such misinformation was also spread during the elections.

“Rumours are being spread deliberately that our MLAs are in touch with Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP...All our MLAs are with us and we are one team. Such rumours and fake videos were being circulated even during elections," NCP president Sunil Tatkare told reporters.

Tatkare is the only NCP leader to win his Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

NDA won 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), secured 30 seats. Ajit Pawar's party contested four Lok Sabha seats in the state and bagged only one - Raigad.

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

