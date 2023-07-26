'My self-respect challenged': Mallikarjun Kharge says his mic turned off in Rajya Sabha1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha expressed his ire after being interrupted mid-speech while he was seeking statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the three-month-long ethnic clashes in Manipur.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on 26 July hit out at Narendra Modi government saying that his 'self-respect had been challenged' during the Rajya Sabha proceedings, as his mic was turned off while he was speaking.
