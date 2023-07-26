Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on 26 July hit out at Narendra Modi government saying that his 'self-respect had been challenged' during the Rajya Sabha proceedings, as his mic was turned off while he was speaking.

He said, "It was a breach of my privilege. This is my insult. My self-respect has been challenged. If the House is run on the instructions of the government, then I will understand that it is not a democracy," NDTV quoted the LoP as saying.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha expressed his ire after being interrupted mid-speech while he was seeking statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the three-month-long ethnic clashes in Manipur.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.