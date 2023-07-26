comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  'My self-respect challenged': Mallikarjun Kharge says his mic turned off in Rajya Sabha
'My self-respect challenged': Mallikarjun Kharge says his mic turned off in Rajya Sabha

 1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha expressed his ire after being interrupted mid-speech while he was seeking statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the three-month-long ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on 26 July hit out at Narendra Modi government saying that his 'self-respect had been challenged' during the Rajya Sabha proceedings, as his mic was turned off while he was speaking.

He said, "It was a breach of my privilege. This is my insult. My self-respect has been challenged. If the House is run on the instructions of the government, then I will understand that it is not a democracy," NDTV quoted the LoP as saying. 

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha expressed his ire after being interrupted mid-speech while he was seeking statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the three-month-long ethnic clashes in Manipur.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
