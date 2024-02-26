My working style is similar to PM Modi, Amit Shah, don't intend to disrespect…, Ajit Pawar on joining BJP
I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be important
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Sunday, February 25, claimed that his working style is similar to PM Modi and Amit Shah while clarifying reasons for switching sides and joining hands with BJP and Shiv Sena.
The Deputy CM while addressing a farmers' rally in Pune's Baramation on Sunday said, "A vast majority of people of the country want Narendra Modi to be prime minister for a third term and everyone in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra is working towards this goal.
While urging his supporters not to make statements that would create rifts or hurt any segment, he said, "More than 65 per cent people want Narendra Modi to be PM again. In the coming days, I'll work hard and everyone will be surprised. The Mahayuti (ruling alliance) will work together to ensure NDA wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls," reported PTI.
