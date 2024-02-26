Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Sunday, February 25, claimed that his working style is similar to PM Modi and Amit Shah while clarifying reasons for switching sides and joining hands with BJP and Shiv Sena.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Ajit Pawar made a statement that said, ‘My working style is similar to PM Modi and Amit Shah… and no intention of disrespecting elders.’ Also read: Will Ajit Pawar now stake claim on NCP headquarters after EC's 'real NCP' verdict? 10 key points The statement reads, that Pawar posted on X, said, "I have taken my own role intending to complete the development works without any compromise with an ideology and objective...I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be important. I liked their qualities like sharp leadership and correct decision-making process. My working style and theirs are very similar. Also read: Those who don't work are bound to remain clean: Ajit Pawar slams Supriya Sule, likely to field wife to contest Baramati He further added, "I have no intention of disrespecting elders..."

The Deputy CM while addressing a farmers' rally in Pune's Baramation on Sunday said, "A vast majority of people of the country want Narendra Modi to be prime minister for a third term and everyone in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra is working towards this goal.

While urging his supporters not to make statements that would create rifts or hurt any segment, he said, "More than 65 per cent people want Narendra Modi to be PM again. In the coming days, I'll work hard and everyone will be surprised. The Mahayuti (ruling alliance) will work together to ensure NDA wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls," reported PTI.

