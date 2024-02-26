Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  My working style is similar to PM Modi, Amit Shah, don't intend to disrespect…, Ajit Pawar on joining BJP

My working style is similar to PM Modi, Amit Shah, don't intend to disrespect…, Ajit Pawar on joining BJP

Sanchari Ghosh , Fareha Naaz

  • I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be important

Ajit Pawar explains why he joined BJP

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Sunday, February 25, claimed that his working style is similar to PM Modi and Amit Shah while clarifying reasons for switching sides and joining hands with BJP and Shiv Sena.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Ajit Pawar made a statement that said, ‘My working style is similar to PM Modi and Amit Shah… and no intention of disrespecting elders.’

Also read: Will Ajit Pawar now stake claim on NCP headquarters after EC's 'real NCP' verdict? 10 key points

The statement reads, that Pawar posted on X, said, "I have taken my own role intending to complete the development works without any compromise with an ideology and objective...I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be important. I liked their qualities like sharp leadership and correct decision-making process. My working style and theirs are very similar.

Also read: Those who don't work are bound to remain clean: Ajit Pawar slams Supriya Sule, likely to field wife to contest Baramati

He further added, "I have no intention of disrespecting elders..."

Also read: Ajit Pawar's wife may contest Lok Sabha polls against Supriya Sule amid widening NCP rift — Who is Sunetra Pawar?

The Deputy CM while addressing a farmers' rally in Pune's Baramation on Sunday said, "A vast majority of people of the country want Narendra Modi to be prime minister for a third term and everyone in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra is working towards this goal.

Also read: Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar takes veiled jibe at Sharad Pawar’s age, urges supporters to vote for his Lok Sabha

While urging his supporters not to make statements that would create rifts or hurt any segment, he said, "More than 65 per cent people want Narendra Modi to be PM again. In the coming days, I'll work hard and everyone will be surprised. The Mahayuti (ruling alliance) will work together to ensure NDA wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls," reported PTI.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.