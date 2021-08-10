Myanmar doctors risk arrest to treat covid-19 patients in secret

Only about 2.8% of the country’s 54 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures published by Our World in Data, dated June 5. A nationwide vaccination campaign began under the civilian government in late January, but stalled just days later in the wake of the coup. Delivery of 3.6 million doses under the Covax initiative, a multibillion-dollar program to immunize the world against Covid-19, was canceled due to political instability, and a new allocation of more than 4 million doses has yet to arrive. The junta says it has purchased millions of doses from China and Russia, and will try to fill any remaining shortfall with orders from India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}