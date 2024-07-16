Mystery around Trump shooter deepens

BETHEL PARK, Pa.—Two days after Thomas Matthew Crooks committed one of the most shocking acts of political violence in half a century, both investigators and people in his western Pennsylvania community are no closer to understanding why he did it.
The FBI has analyzed Crooks’s cellphone and has found nothing that explains why he climbed a roof and fired a shot at former President Trump, law-enforcement officials said. Crooks’s parents have spoken to law enforcement, but they also seemed to have little insight, telling authorities he didn’t appear to have any strong political leanings and had few, if any, friends.
The attempted assassination looked likely to drive the country to new levels of partisan distrust, but the initial mixed picture of the bespectacled young gunman of a quiet loner who wasn’t politically outspoken has instead left most of the American public scratching its head.
His most recent employer, a nursing home called Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said that he had performed his job without concern and that his background check was clean.
A neighbor in the Crooks family’s Bethel Park neighborhood on Monday said he remembered Crooks as a polite child who would come over to play with his children in his backyard when they were younger. “He was quiet, maybe a little bit different," the neighbor said, adding that many children are.
Crooks had been a member at a shooting range a half-hour drive from Bethel Park, on a hilltop at the end of a long, wooded drive, the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club. He was a member for about a year, an official for the club said, adding that he too had no inkling of what was to come.
“We knew very little about him," he said in a brief phone interview. “It was a terrible thing that happened Saturday."
Crooks on Saturday fired at least six rounds from a rooftop roughly 400 feet away from where Trump spoke at a rally in Butler, Pa., about an hour north, killing one spectator, critically injuring two others and leaving the former president bloodied and defiant. Crooks’s father told authorities he assumed his son was at the gun range on Saturday, but became concerned when he couldn’t reach him and called police after news of the shooting.
The AR-15 rifle Crooks used was one of more than a dozen registered to and legally purchased by his father, with whom he often went to the shooting range, law-enforcement officials said.
In Crooks’s sedan parked near the rally, authorities found two undetonated explosives and a ballistic carrier, or vest, with three, 30-round magazines in it, the officials said, an indication that he might have wanted to cause greater carnage. He also hid another undetonated bomb in his bedroom in his family’s home. The discoveries suggest Crooks had a plan, but early indications are that he kept it to himself.
Crooks appears to have acted alone, investigators said, and they were turning to his computer and other devices in hopes of finding any clues about his ideology.
For a young man who had just finished his teenage years, Crooks left a surprisingly limited record online. Three cyberintelligence analysts asked by The Wall Street Journal to search for Crooks’s online footprint found little. A chess profile, an account for online coding classes and a few gaming accounts were some of the only leads they could uncover. None discovered public social-media postings, photos, or obvious ties to peer groups or organizations.
The shooter’s parents, Matthew and Mary Crooks, have been licensed professional counselors for over two decades with no noted disciplinary actions, according to licensing information maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of State.
The younger Crooks graduated from the Community College of Allegheny County with an associate degree in engineering science in May 2024, the school confirmed on Monday. The college said it would fully cooperate with law enforcement.
Classmates remembered little about Crooks’s interests. “A lot of people on my team hunted, but I never heard any mention of him," said Allie Cline, who was one year behind Crooks at Bethel Park High School and had been on the school’s rifle team. She said it was clear he was “a shy kid" just from passing him in the school hallways.
After he was killed on the roof, photos show Crooks wearing a gray T-shirt from Demolition Ranch, a popular YouTube channel with videos about firearms, demolition and other topics. The Journal examined a shirt sold by Demolition Ranch and was able to identify the same American flag silhouette and partial logo on Crooks’s clothing. The group didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry seeking comment Monday.
