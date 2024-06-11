N Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM tomorrow: Check timing, expected guests and more
The TDP chief met Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday and staked the claim to form the next government in the state
In one of the most dramatic comebacks to power, Nara Chandrababu Naidu is all set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12. His Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance stormed back to power with 164 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly. N Chandrababu Naidu not only displayed his dominance in the southern state but also became a major player at the national level as his TDP became the second largest constituent of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).