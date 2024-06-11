In one of the most dramatic comebacks to power, Nara Chandrababu Naidu is all set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12. His Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance stormed back to power with 164 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly. N Chandrababu Naidu not only displayed his dominance in the southern state but also became a major player at the national level as his TDP became the second largest constituent of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live Updates The TDP chief met Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday and staked the claim to form the next government in the state. "All MLAs of the BJP, Janasena, and TDP have given their consent for me to become Andhra Pradesh's upcoming Chief Minister of the NDA government," Naidu had said after the meeting of NDA legislators.

N Chandrababu Naidu's comeback is dramatic in the sense that he spent two months in jail last year in the alleged corruption case related to the diversion of money meant to train unemployed youth.

All you need to know about Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh at sharp 11:27 AM on June 12. The ceremony will be organised at the Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the NDA are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"JP Nadda ji and Amit Shah ji are coming here today. Soon after landing here, they will head to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu, where discussions on numbers and portfolios will be decided by them," Andhra Pradesh's BJP president D Purandeswari told ANI.

With 135 MLAs, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has the largest number of legislators in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, followed by the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan-led JanaSena Party, which has 21 MLAs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 8 legislators in the newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

