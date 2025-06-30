N Ramchander Rao to replace G Kishan Reddy as new Telangana BJP chief. Who is he?

Former MLC N Ramchander Rao is all set to be the President of Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana unit, according to a report in NDTV.

Rao would replace Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was elected as the BJP's state unit president in July 2023, replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Rao is likely to be the only leader to file a nomination for the post. On June 29, the BJP issued the notification for the election of its Telangana state president. As per the notification, nominations will be accepted from 2 PM to 4 PM on June 30, and they can be withdrawn between 4 PM and 5 PM.

Former BJP MLA Endala Lakshminarayana, who is the state election officer, said Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje would be the Central Returning Officer for the elections to be held at the BJP's state headquarters here.

Reddy continued to hold the post of Talangana BJP president, though he assumed responsibility as Union Minister in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The names of Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, Lok Sabha members Eatala Rajender and D Arvind were doing the rounds as Reddy's successor, apart from Rao.

Who is N Ramchander Rao Rao, 66, is an advocate from Telangana. From 2015 to 2021, he was a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar Graduates' Constituency. He has also been in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's membership drive in Telangana.

Rao started his legal practice in Hyderabad in 1985. In 2014, he was elected as a member of the Bar Council of India. He has also been BJP's Chief Spokesperson and the General Secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Rao's father, Professor NVRLN Rao, was Dean of the Faculty of Engineering for Osmania University. His daughter, Amuktha Naraparaju, is based in Australia and works in the IT sector. His son, Avaneesh Naraparaju, is a practising lawyer at the Telangana High Court.

Early Life Rao took to politics while at Picket Kendriya Vidyalaya school during the Emergency. He was elected President of the Students' Union (affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, (ABVP) for three straight years while studying Bachelor of Arts at Railway Degree College. He has also been secretary (ABVP) of Osmania Law College Student Union. Rao was jailed 14 times during his student years.