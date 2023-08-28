NT Rama Rao's widow alleges she was not invited to release event of commemorative coin on former Andhra Pradesh CM1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:12 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday released a commemorative coin on legendary actor and former chief minister of unified Andhra Pradesh late N T Rama Rao on his centenary year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here. Speaking on the occasion, the president said NTR enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.