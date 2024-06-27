’Na na karte pyar tumhi se...’: Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction to ’accidental encounter’ with Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra politics: A video clip showing the political friends-turned-foes, Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis, engaging in a brief conversation went viral on Thursday. The incident took place on the first day of the state legislature's monsoon session.

Livemint
Updated06:38 PM IST
Maharashtra politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, June 27. Party leaders Aaditya Thackeray (left) and Ambadas Danve are also seen.
Maharashtra politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, June 27. Party leaders Aaditya Thackeray (left) and Ambadas Danve are also seen. (PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray had a "chance encounter" with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the two top Maharashtra leaders awaited a lift at Vidhan Bhawan on Thursday.

A video clip showing the political friends-turned-foes, Thackeray and Fadnavis, engaging in a brief conversation went viral on Thursday. The incident took place on the first day of the state legislature's monsoon session.

When asked about the conversation with Fadnavis, Thackeray said at a press conference, "People must have thought of the song, 'na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe' (I fell in love with you despite denials). But no such thing will happen."

"Lifts don’t have ears, so it is a good suggestion to have more such meetings in lifts," the former chief minister added on a lighter note while speaking to reporters in Marathi on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, Thackeray said that nothing else was to be inferred from the lift encounter as it was an “unexpected meeting".

Also Read | Maharashtra Monsoon Session: NEET and farmers’ issues take forefront on day 1

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Pravin Darekar, who was also in the lift, said, “When the lift doors opened, Fadnavis walked towards the side of the ruling party offices and Uddhav ji walked to the opposition party offices. This means he (Uddhav) has no intention of joining the ruling benches.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said the meeting between Thackeray and Fadnavis showed that there can be political differences but no animosity.

The current monsoon session of the state legislature is the last one before Maharashtra goes to the assembly polls in four months.

 

Also Read | Dry day in Mumbai: Liquor shops closed due to Maha Legislative Council polling

There are reports that the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is planning to present a ‘please-all budget’ ahead of the polls.

There is speculation that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, is set to table a populist budget after the Mahayuti alliance's drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

In the last Maharashtra Assembly elections, the ruling alliance won 17 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, while the opposition MVA – comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) – bagged 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsNews’Na na karte pyar tumhi se...’: Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction to ’accidental encounter’ with Devendra Fadnavis

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:24 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:23 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-0.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:27 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

1,990.70
10:16 AM | 27 JUN 2024
153.8 (8.37%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,415.20
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
334.2 (8.19%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

784.90
10:20 AM | 27 JUN 2024
55.55 (7.62%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,485.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
104.95 (7.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue